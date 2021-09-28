Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

