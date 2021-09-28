Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE:MGY opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.