Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,749 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 38.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
GCI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.
In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
