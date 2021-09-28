Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,749 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 38.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

