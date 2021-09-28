Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.