Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as low as C$4.63. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 112,567 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$378.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

