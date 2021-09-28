Compound (COMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119.67 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $119.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $327.19 or 0.00781673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000866 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.