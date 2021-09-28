COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

