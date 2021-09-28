Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Patrick A. Maciariello Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

