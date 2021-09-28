Comparing SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.54% -26.26% -11.12% SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13%

75.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elastic and SkillSoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 24.68 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -123.92 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

SkillSoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elastic and SkillSoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 1 15 0 2.94 SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $183.47, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given SkillSoft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Elastic.

Summary

Elastic beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

