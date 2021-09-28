Comparing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.14 $6.68 million $5.39 4.83 Rafael $4.91 million 129.70 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

