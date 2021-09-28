Comparing Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.54 $103.22 million $1.55 18.02

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Markforged and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Markforged on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

