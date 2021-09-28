Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $752.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

