Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,232 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970,607. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

