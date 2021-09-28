Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,749 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $51,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

