Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of The Southern worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 26.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 100,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

