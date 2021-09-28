Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.31% of ONEOK worth $77,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,230. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

