Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.48. 58,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,099. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

