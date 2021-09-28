Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.4% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 47,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

