Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,785,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

