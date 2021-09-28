Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

