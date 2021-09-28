Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.78 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $445.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.