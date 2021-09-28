Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$10.10. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 198,920 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

