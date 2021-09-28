Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$10.10. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 198,920 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

