Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Announces Dividend of GBX 42

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CBG stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,544 ($20.17). 277,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,024. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,551.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,571.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.