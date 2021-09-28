Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.40. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 26,681 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

