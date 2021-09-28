CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.5971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

