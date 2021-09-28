Civilization Trading Down 29.1% This Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and $2.31 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

