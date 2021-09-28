Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.62

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.97. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 40,930 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.