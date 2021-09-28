Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NYSE:IDA opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

