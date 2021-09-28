Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $299.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $204.97 and a 1-year high of $306.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.