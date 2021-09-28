Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Xencor worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Xencor by 234.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

