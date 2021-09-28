Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

