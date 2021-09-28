Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

