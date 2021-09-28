Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

WTM stock opened at $1,099.99 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $765.49 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,145.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.