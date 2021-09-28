Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of Personalis worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth $16,565,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 548,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 158,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

