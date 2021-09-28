Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $390.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $334.51 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

