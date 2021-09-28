Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 499,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,096,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

