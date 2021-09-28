Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 433,137 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 5.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $188,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

