CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 74,904 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

