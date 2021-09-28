CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 148,591 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,591 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

