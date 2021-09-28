CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

ADP stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

