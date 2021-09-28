CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,542 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 224.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after acquiring an additional 140,607 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

