CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,783 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.