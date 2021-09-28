Chrono.tech Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.90 or 0.00065702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $243,694.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

