Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,805. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.96 million and a PE ratio of 51.33.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.