Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich Sells 4,425 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

