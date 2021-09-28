Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

