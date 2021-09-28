Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) Financial Analysis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 56.76% 17.49% 2.18% iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36%

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. iStar has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and iStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.31 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.33 iStar $530.95 million 3.38 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -28.79

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iStar beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

