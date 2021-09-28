Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $5.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.77 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.48. 274,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

