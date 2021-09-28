Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $734.41 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $770.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

