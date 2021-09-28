CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Reaches $0.0410

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $6,106.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

